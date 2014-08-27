* Shares in India's DLF Ltd fall as much as 5.4 percent. * The Supreme Court has directed DLF to pay 6.3 billion rupees ($104.2 million) in penalty, imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2011, TV channels report. * CCI imposed the fine after saying DLF violated fair trade norms and abused its dominant market position, as per the TV reports. * The builder had appealed the CCI order. * DLF could not be immediately reached for comment. (1 US dollar = 60.4450 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)