Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a on Dual tranche Deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower EBN BV UTRECHT
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date September 22, 2022
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.652
Reoffer price 99.902
Yield 0.5125 pct
Spread Minus 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 18bp
over the Govt
ISIN CH0253225921
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date September 22, 2026
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.128
Reoffer price 99.378
Yield 0.93 pct
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25.5bp
over the Govt
ISIN CH0253225954
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
