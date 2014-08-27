Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price 100.275

Yield 6.9899 pct

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.065 billion Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

