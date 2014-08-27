BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Oppenheimer holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 100.275
Yield 6.9899 pct
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.065 billion Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
