* Overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent versus previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent and repo rate of 8.00 percent. * Weighted average call rate falls to 8.01 percent from 8.13 percent on Tuesday. * Traders say some government spending helps ease cash conditions in the market. * Lack of demand for funds from banks due to lower credit needs also pushes down cash rate. * Banks borrow only 81.18 billion rupees ($1.34 million) from RBI on Wednesday, the lowest since Aug. 5. * Funds from banks' 126.44 billion rupees reverse repo auction with the RBI on Tuesday should also have been returned on Wednesday, traders add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)