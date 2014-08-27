* Overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent versus
previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent and repo rate of 8.00
percent.
* Weighted average call rate falls to 8.01 percent from 8.13
percent on Tuesday.
* Traders say some government spending helps ease cash
conditions in the market.
* Lack of demand for funds from banks due to lower credit needs
also pushes down cash rate.
* Banks borrow only 81.18 billion rupees ($1.34 million) from
RBI on Wednesday, the lowest since Aug. 5.
* Funds from banks' 126.44 billion rupees reverse repo auction
with the RBI on Tuesday should also have been returned on
Wednesday, traders add.
