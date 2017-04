* The 8.60 percent 2028 paper becomes most-traded paper on Wednesday. * Trading volumes overtake the current and previous benchmark 10-year bonds. * Yield for 2028 bond down 2 bps at 8.70 percent. * Traders say current benchmark 10-year bond is overvalued. * That is prompting investors to shift towards other debt such as 2028 debt. * Frequent issuances of the 2028 paper in recent weeks adding to the liquidity in that paper, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)