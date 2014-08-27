Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 1, 2026

Coupon 2.30 pct

Payment Date September 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 700 million Swedish crown

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1105857137

ISIN XS1104585333

