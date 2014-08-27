Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 1, 2026
Coupon 2.30 pct
Payment Date September 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Notes The issue size will total 700 million Swedish crown
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1105857137
ISIN XS1104585333
