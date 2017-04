* USD/INR is expected to open slightly lower versus its previous close of 60.45/46. * Nifty futures in Singapore trade up 0.2 percent. * Most Asian currencies are trading stronger. * The pair seen trading at 60.40 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * Asian stocks creep up following another steady performance by Wall Street shares, which hovered near record highs. * The pair is seen in a 60.30 to 60.60 range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)