* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended steady at 8.56 percent on Wednesday, seen range-bound. * Traders to await outcome of debt auction for further direction during the day. * Improved liquidity seen helping sentiment for debt. * U.S. Treasuries rally as European government bond yields continue to plumb record lows. * Brent crude dips but still held between $102 and $103 a barrel, as expectations of ample supply weighed on prices. * The 10-year yield seen between 8.54 percent and 8.58 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)