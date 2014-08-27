Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date September 10, 2020

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 101.016

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC, CITI, Deutsche Bank, Nordea

& TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.6 pct selling and 0.275 pct m&u

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1105947714

