Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Dual Tranche Deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UBS AG (London Branch)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 5, 2016
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 25bp
Reoffer price par
ISIN XS1105680703
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 3, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.834
Yield 1.275pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.4bp
over the 3.25pct July 2021 DBR
ISIN XS1105680703
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN, Barcclays, HSBC, ING, KBC, RBI & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)