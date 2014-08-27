Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date September 5, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.986

Yield 1.136 pct

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date SEptember 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN US30254WAE93

