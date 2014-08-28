* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.23 percent ahead of derivatives expiry later in the day. * The 50-shares index is on course for its fourth consecutive monthly gain. * Asian stocks crept up on Thursday following another steady performance by Wall Street shares, which hovered near record highs. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index up 0.16 percent. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 2.90 billion rupees ($48 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Growth data due on Friday key for next week. (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)