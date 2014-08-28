Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Navin Fluorine International gains 5 percent while Piramal Enterprises gains 4 percent. * Both companies agree to form joint venture. * JV to manufacture and sell speciality fluorochemicals. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr