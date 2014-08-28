* SKS Microfinance Ltd shares up 3 percent at 299 rupees. * Morgan Stanley initiates coverage with an "overweight" rating and a target of 385 rupees. * Says India's microfinance industry has $90 billion demand potential. * Adds SKS is in a better position than most peers. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)