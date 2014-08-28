* Indian railway stocks rally after the government notifies FDI rules for the sector. * India's cabinet had approved 100 percent FDI in railways earlier this month. * Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd shares rise 10.6 percent. * BEML Ltd and Titagarh Wagons Ltd surge by their daily limits of 5 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)