* BSE index gains as much as 0.43 percent to hit a record high of 26,674.38. * Level surpasses previous record high hit on Monday. * NSE index gains 0.36 percent, near record high. * The BSE is up 2.95 percent for August, while NSE is up 3.1 percent so far. * Head towards their fourth consecutive monthly gains. * Positive global stocks and continued foreign buying help ahead of derivatives expiry at the end of the session. * FIIs bought shares worth 2.90 billion rupees ($48 million) on Wednesday totalling nearly $800 million in August so far. * Blue-chips gains: ICICI Bank climbs 1.3 percent, while Larsen and Toubro rises 1 percent. * Tata Motors gains 1.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)