* India's NHPC shares jump 6 percent. * Traders say the focus could shift to hydro power as an alternative to coal in electricity generation. * NHPC is the top gainer in BSE large-cap stocks called "A group" and NSE equity derivatives. * Volumes at 1.4 times of the five-day average. * India's top court on Monday declared coal block allocations made since 1993 illegal. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)