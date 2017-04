* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says the central bank will cut repo rate by 75-100 bps starting early 2015. * Expects rate cut even if Fed hikes U.S. rates. * Bank says India vs U.S. rate differential already at 800 bps, far higher than average 460 bps since January 2003. * Adds high FX reserves hold key for rupee stability, more than United States vs India rate differentials. * Lastly, says Fed tightening will contain imported inflation by stabilising commodity prices. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)