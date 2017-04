* CPI will moderate to 6 percent by January 2016, UBS says. * That would be in line with RBI's inflation target. * UBS says inflation in India is not "a structural issue." * Instead, says it is a demand-supply issue that can be addressed with monetary policy. * Adds RBI inflation targeting already enjoying "some success" in bringing inflation under control. * Expects RBI to keep rates on hold til late FY2015. * Says expects 10-year government bond yield at 6.5 percent by end FY16 vs previous forecast of 7 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)