* Thursday marks the one-year anniversary since the rupee hit record low of 68.85. * Contrast in sentiment from that period could not be starker - the rupee is up 14 percent since the all-time low. * Long positions in the rupee at a near three-month high, a Reuters poll shows. * Optimism comes as current account deficit has narrowed sharply. * FX reserves are just shy of record high hit in September 2011. * RBI has also earned confidence with vow to fight inflation. * Hopes Modi government will spark economic recovery are also high. * FII flows are strong, totalling nearly $20 billion so far this year into debt and shares. * But risks remain, including potential of disappointment over Modi policies. * Eventual Fed rate hikes also seen as a future risk. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)