* Indian debt/FX markets could turn volatile given slew of economic data. * India due to post April-June GDP data on Friday. * Will be followed by current account and PMI data next week. * Supreme Court due to rule on Sept. 1 whether to cancel coal block allocations it has deemed illegal. * Such an outcome could increase the country's import bill by $3 billion. * Globally, ECB policy meeting on Sept. 4 will be key amid talk of potential further easing. * Strong foreign flows have been key to rupee's around-14 percent gain since a year ago. * Oil prices will be watched as they continue to hover around 14-month lows. * The new 10-year benchmark paper seen in an 8.50-8.60 percent range next week. * The rupee seen in a 60.25-61 range next week.