* Indian debt/FX markets could turn volatile given slew of
economic data.
* India due to post April-June GDP data on Friday.
* Will be followed by current account and PMI data next week.
* Supreme Court due to rule on Sept. 1 whether to cancel coal
block allocations it has deemed illegal.
* Such an outcome could increase the country's import bill by $3
billion.
* Globally, ECB policy meeting on Sept. 4 will be key amid talk
of potential further easing.
* Strong foreign flows have been key to rupee's around-14
percent gain since a year ago.
* Oil prices will be watched as they continue to hover around
14-month lows.
* The new 10-year benchmark paper seen in an
8.50-8.60 percent range next week.
* The rupee seen in a 60.25-61 range next week.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Fri: April-June GDP (around 1200 GMT)
Markets closed
Mon: Court ruling on coal blocks
Manufacturing PMI
Wed: Services PMI
Thurs: ECB policy meeting
No fixed date: April-June current account, balance of payments
(gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/;
gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)