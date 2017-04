* USD/INR reverses direction to trade at 60.48/49 versus its previous close of 60.45/46. * Traders say good dollar buying from state-run banks seen likely on behalf of oil importers to meet month-end demand. * Shares trading up 0.15 percent in cautious trade ahead of the long weekend. Flows remain in focus. * Financial markets to remain closed on Friday for a local holiday. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)