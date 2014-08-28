* India April-June GDP data due on Friday to set tone for week ahead. * Investors still on hold for current account deficit, balance of payments data which may come within the next week. * After Indian shares have hit series of record highs, foreign funds will remain key. * ECB policy meeting will be eyed on hopes of additional monetary stimulus. * Easy global monetary conditions driving funds to emerging markets. * At home, the focus will fall largely on Supreme Court decision on Sept. 1 on coal. * Court must decide whether to cancel coal block allocations since 1993 it has ruled as illegal. * Auto stocks such as Maruti Suzuki would be in focus on monthly sales figures. * Markets closed on Friday for a local holiday KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Fri: April-June GDP data (around 1200 GMT) Markets closed for holiday Mon: India-Manufacturing PMI Court ruling on coal blocks Wed: India-Services PMI Thurs: ECB policy meeting (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)