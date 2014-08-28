Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Mapletree Greater China Commercial Treasury Company (HKSAR) Limited
Guarantor Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by DBS Trustee Limited
(in its capacity as trustee of Mapletree Greater China Commercial
Trust)
Issue Amount S$75 million
Maturity Date Septemebr 8, 2021
Coupon 3.20 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 3.2 pct
Payment Date September 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
