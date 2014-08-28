Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 1.0 trillion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 7.35 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
