Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower NWB Bank (Nederlandse Waterschapsbank)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 5, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.416

Reoffer yield 1.873 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.65bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

