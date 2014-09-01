* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.03 percent. * Top court's hearing of coal allocation case, monthly auto sales, manufacturing PMI in focus. * Asian shares wobble in early trade, euro sinks. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.17 percent. * Overseas investors sold shares worth of 7.11 billion rupees ($117.7 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. * India's finance minister sees economic growth speeding up; more confident of achieving fiscal deficit target. * India better prepared for eventual Fed rate hike, says RBI chief. ($1 = 60.4200 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)