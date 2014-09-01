* USD/INR is expected to open higher versus its previous close of 60.4950/5050. * Nifty futures in Singapore trade down 0.03 percent. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker. * The pair seen trading at 60.57-59 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * However, better-than-expected April-June growth data will limit the rupee's losses. * India's finance minister expects economic growth to speed up. * Also, India better prepared for eventual Fed rate hike, says RBI chief. * Asian shares edge past China blues, euro wallows. * The pair is seen in a 60.40 to 60.75 range during the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)