* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower, tracking better-than-expected June-quarter growth data and oil prices which fell for the second month. * Oil posts second straight monthly fall. * The after-glow of Narendra Modi's election victory nearly four months ago helped India's lumbering economy register its fastest growth in two-and-a-half years for the quarter ending in June. * India's finance minister sees economic growth speeding up * Range for the day is seen between 8.50 percent and 8.62 percent. * India better prepared for eventual Fed rate hike, said RBI chief. * Also, central bank said foreign investors can buy govt bonds directly in secondary market