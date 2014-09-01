* Indian shares could fall to correct about 5 percent over the next two months, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says in a note. * BofA-Merrill says pace of reforms "slower" than expected. * But adds it still expects India's earnings to double over the next 4-5 years. * Says view supported by mean reversion of corporate profits to GDP among other indicators. * Adds auto, cement and energy sectors will drive earnings rebound * Top buys that fit its theme are: ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki and Oil India . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)