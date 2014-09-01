* Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd fall 2 percent. * Citigroup downgrades to "sell" from "buy" * Cites "expensive valuation, moderate return ratios and high leverage." * Says prefers Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)