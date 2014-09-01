* Shares of India's Hindalco Industries Ltd gain 2.5 percent. * Indian investigators drop coal scam case against promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla. * The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the case against Birla in relation to a block allocated in 2005 to Hindalco. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)