* USD/INR trading at 60.5075/5150, near its previous close of 60.4950/5050. * Caution sets in ahead of top court's hearing on Monday on whether to cancel coal blocks. * Cancellation could spark more coal imports and widen trade deficit, some analysts warn. * Wariness on Ukraine's deepening crisis also weighs on sentiment. * But better-than-expected April-June GDP seen as a relief. * The euro hits one-year low on Monday ahead of ECB meeting this week. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)