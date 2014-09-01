* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India rise as much as 3.03 percent to a record high of 2,869 rupees. * Auto maker's August vehicle sales rose 26.9 percent from a year earlier, beating some expectations. * Domestic sales were in line with expectations but exports were higher than expectations, dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)