* Mid-cap state-run banks gain as investors unwind short positions. * Traders cite better-than-expected GDP data. * RBI Chief Rajan's comments noting bad loan are not "scary" also cited as a reason. * Below is a list of mid-cap banks witnessing short covering. * Sept futures Open Interest Change (shares) Canara Bank -124,000 Federal Bank -48,000 Indian Overseas Bank -392,000 Oriental Bank Of Commerce -88,000 Syndicate Bank -220,000 Andhra Bank -236,000 Allahabad Bank -156,000 Bank of India -49,000 United Commercial Bank -56,000 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)