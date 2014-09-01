* Overnight cash rate rises up to 7.90/8.00 percent from session lows of around 7.60 percent. * RBI announces 150-billion-rupee ($2.48 billion) variable rate reverse repo auction for later on Monday. * Still, cash rate is below previous close of 8.50/8.60 percent and repo rate of 8 percent. * Liquidity seen comfortable on the back of government spending, traders say. * Cash conditions seen comfortable until advance tax outflows in mid-September. ($1 = 60.4700 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.paithomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)