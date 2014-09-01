* USD/INR trading at 60.46/47 versus Thursday close of 60.4950/5050. * Financial markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday. * Traders say demand matching supply but volumes low on either side due to U.S. Labour Day holiday. * Gains in the domestic share market hurting pair, but sentiment remains cautious. * Traders awaiting top court's hearing on Monday on whether to cancel coal blocks. * Cancellations could spark more coal imports and widen trade deficit, warn some analysts. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)