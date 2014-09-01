BRIEF-Supreme Petrochem March qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago
* 10-year benchmark bond yield trades flat at 8.56 percent. * Ample liquidity, stronger-than-expected GDP aid sentiment. * But volumes sluggish in resumption of trade after 3-day weekend. * Traders are awaiting the Supreme Court's hearing later in the day on whether to cancel coal blocks allotment. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com,; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year