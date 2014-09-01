* The Reserve Bank of India will continue to tweak the interest rate futures (IRF) market, Governor Raghuram Rajan says in an interview with the Mint newspaper. * Rajan estimates IRF trading volumes at 15 billion rupees ($248.14 million) a day. * Calls it "relatively small." * "This has to grow. We need to have more players coming in. Let's move and let's keep fiddling (with) the structure to get it right," Rajan says. * IRFs were re-introduced in India last year after failed attempts at launching them in 2003 and 2009. * Mint story: (bit.ly/1tVIvPD) (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupee) (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / suvashree.choudhury@thomsonreuters.com)