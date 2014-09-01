BRIEF-Palestine's Global United Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit profit after tax $870,473 versus $361,554 year ago
Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 9, 2022
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB & JPMorgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
NEW YORK, April 26 Two days after Express Scripts Holding Co said it had lost its contract to do pharmacy benefit management for Anthem Inc, Anthem's top executive said the company had not made a decision on or ruled out any vendor.