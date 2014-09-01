Fitch: Economy to Limit Brazil Banks' Problem Loan Recovery Rate

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, April 26 (Fitch) Loan recoveries will likely remain challenging for Brazilian banks alongside a continued tough macroeconomic environment in 2017, says Fitch Ratings. Asset quality should also remain a key issue. Corporate NPLs are likely to improve only marginally while increasing unemployment should continue to weigh on retail NPLs and household indebtedness. Asset quality and provisioning trends in 2017 are unlike