BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank March qtr profit up about 6 pct
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year
BANGALORE, Sep 01 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38500 ICS-201(B22mm) 39000 ICS-102(B22mm) 26700 ICS-103(23mm) 29300 ICS-104(24mm) 34500 ICS-202(26mm) 39700 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35300 ICS-105(27mm) 40200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34500 ICS-105MMA(27) 36400 ICS-105PHR(28) 41200 ICS-105(28mm) 38900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39100 ICS-105(29mm) 40300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39900 ICS-105(30mm) 41500 ICS-105(31mm) 42500 ICS-106(32mm) 43500 ICS-107(34mm) 56000
MUMBAI, April 26 The initial public offering of exchange operator NSE Ltd will "take some time" after the company disclosed potential instances of unfair access by some brokers to its servers, the new chairman of India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.