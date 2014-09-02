* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.2 percent. * Asian shares drifted lower on Tuesday as investors were left short of cues with the U.S. markets closed on Monday. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.4 percent. * India's balance of payments was in surplus for a third straight quarter in April-June, even though the current account deficit widened sharply from the previous quarter due to rising imports. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 5.54 billion rupees ($91.53 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. (1 US dollar = 60.5250 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)