BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.2 percent. * Asian shares drifted lower on Tuesday as investors were left short of cues with the U.S. markets closed on Monday. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.4 percent. * India's balance of payments was in surplus for a third straight quarter in April-June, even though the current account deficit widened sharply from the previous quarter due to rising imports. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 5.54 billion rupees ($91.53 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. (1 US dollar = 60.5250 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to conversion of WCTL and/or FITL by CDR banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: