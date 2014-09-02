SINGAPORE, Sep 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has
released price guidance for a US dollar 144A/Reg S 10-year sukuk
following a global roadshow that ended last week.
Initial guidance is for a yield in the area of 4.625%.
The lead managers are comparing the new offering to the
sovereign's own sukuk due November 2022. That security is quoted
at a yield of 4.076% in secondary trading. The sovereign's
conventional bonds due April 2022 and January 2024 were
indicated at yields of 3.921% and 4.076%, respectively, in
secondary trading.
Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by S&P and BBB- by
Fitch.
The proposed notes are expected to have similar ratings from
the three agencies. Pricing could take place during US hours
today.
The lead managers are CIMB, Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard
Chartered.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu. Editing by Abby Schultz)