* USD/INR may stay range bound versus its previous close of 60.5250/5350. * Nifty futures in Singapore trade down 0.24 percent. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker. * The pair seen trading at 60.53/55 in the offshore non-deliverable indicative of spot trade. * India's balance of payments was in surplus for a third straight quarter in April-June. * The pair is seen in a 60.35 to 60.65 range during the day. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)