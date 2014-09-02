* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower after upbeat balance of payments data. * It closed at 8.55 percent on Monday. * India's balance of payments was in surplus for a third straight quarter in April-June. * Brent crude oil prices dipped on Monday as manufacturing growth faltered in Europe and China at a time of ample supply. * Range for the day is seen between 8.50 percent and 8.60 percent. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)