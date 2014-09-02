BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
* Cipla Ltd rises as much as 8.7 percent to a record high of 575 rupees. * The drug maker launches an anti-asthma inhaler in Germany and Sweden * The inhaler is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Advair. * Emkay Global upgrades to "buy" from "accumulate" with a target of 671 rupees. * Overall addressable opportunity of generic Advair is $800 million in Europe, Emkay says. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
* seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to conversion of WCTL and/or FITL by CDR banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: