* Cipla Ltd rises as much as 8.7 percent to a record high of 575 rupees. * The drug maker launches an anti-asthma inhaler in Germany and Sweden * The inhaler is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Advair. * Emkay Global upgrades to "buy" from "accumulate" with a target of 671 rupees. * Overall addressable opportunity of generic Advair is $800 million in Europe, Emkay says.