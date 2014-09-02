BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
* USD/INR trading at 60.66/67 versus Monday's close of 60.5250/5350. * Tracks weaker emerging Asian FX after U.S. Labour Day holiday on Monday. * Data showing current account deficit (CAD) widening sharply from previous quarter seen as partly seasonal. * CAD is still sharply narrower than a year earlier and traders say within sustainable limits. * Balance of payments was in surplus for a third straight quarter. * USD/INR seen in a 60.50-60.75 range. * Exporters expected to step up dollar sales around 60.70. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------