* India's NSE index gains as much as 0.43 percent to 8,062.25, a second consecutive record high. * Sentiment comforted after balance of payments is in surplus for third straight quarter. * Current account deficit widens from previous quarter but stays within comfort. * Cipla Ltd surges as much as 8.7 percent to a record high after launching an anti-asthma inhaler in Germany and Sweden. * Other drug makers also gain. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is up 1.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)