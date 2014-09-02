BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
* India's NSE index gains as much as 0.43 percent to 8,062.25, a second consecutive record high. * Sentiment comforted after balance of payments is in surplus for third straight quarter. * Current account deficit widens from previous quarter but stays within comfort. * Cipla Ltd surges as much as 8.7 percent to a record high after launching an anti-asthma inhaler in Germany and Sweden. * Other drug makers also gain. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is up 1.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to conversion of WCTL and/or FITL by CDR banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: