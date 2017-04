* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.52 percent. * Dealers cite speculation the government may increase the debt investment limit for foreign institutional investors. * Ample liquidity seen supporting bonds as well. * Traders also push into 182-day treasury bills due in February 2015 due to higher yields. * Near-term focus is on ECB meeting on Thursday * ECB may announce further monetary stimulus. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com,; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)